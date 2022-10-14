Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 678 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Apple from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.35.

Apple Stock Up 3.4 %

AAPL stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.91. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

