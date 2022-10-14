MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,796 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 161.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $406.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.38.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.