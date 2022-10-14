NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,452,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,742,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NCR by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,050 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,368 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,596,000 after purchasing an additional 884,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE NCR opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.66. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

