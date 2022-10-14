NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.5 %

NTST opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $906.14 million, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NETSTREIT Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.