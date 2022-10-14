NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 360,980 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 40,496 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.6% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.7625 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.