Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $248,250.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,308,865.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nikola Trading Up 3.3 %

Nikola stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

