Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 905.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 38,952 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $76.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.