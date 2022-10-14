Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,303 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $27,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth about $41,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 18.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Open Text Stock Performance

OTEX stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.44%.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

