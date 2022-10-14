Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Option Care Health by 32.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 120,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Option Care Health by 317.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 738,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock worth $363,235,809. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $35.57.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

