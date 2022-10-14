Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,883 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $86,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

