Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $248.27 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $248.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.14.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

