Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $84.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARWR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

