Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BYD opened at $51.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

