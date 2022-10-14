Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in CarMax by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $62.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.11.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

