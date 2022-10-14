Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,196,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,485,000 after buying an additional 211,605 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 1,424,936 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after buying an additional 1,445,969 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $48.64 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The business had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,017,134.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,894. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

