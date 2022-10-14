Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

NYSE DEI opened at $17.34 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

