Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $5,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,522.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard L. Lance purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $896,663 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRCY stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.96, a PEG ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

