Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 40,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,260 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $1,599,955. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $333.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $359.64 and a 200 day moving average of $372.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.31.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.