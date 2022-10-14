Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.09 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in RH by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,314,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $16,854,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $16,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,425,000 after acquiring an additional 49,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RH opened at $243.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.88. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $699.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.19.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. RH’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RH. William Blair began coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,565 in the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

