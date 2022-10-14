Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 367,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 334,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 659.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.