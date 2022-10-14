Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,520,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,886,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.08 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.86%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

