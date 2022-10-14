Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.12 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier by 5.7% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vontier by 38.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 51.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VNT opened at $17.43 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VNT. Citigroup cut their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

