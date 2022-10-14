Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 71.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $61.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.35. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

