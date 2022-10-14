Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

