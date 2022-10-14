Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.15 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,239,000 after buying an additional 498,826 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.08.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

