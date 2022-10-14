Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.18 Million Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth $30,938,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,783,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,002 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNM opened at $46.27 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

