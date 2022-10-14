Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.19 Million Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $200.07 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

