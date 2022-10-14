Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 48.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,079 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 52,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 161,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.8% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $297.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

