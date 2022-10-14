Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 117.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 38.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

