Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases New Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,455,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $60,846. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

FWONK stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $53.48 and a 52 week high of $71.17.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.34 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

