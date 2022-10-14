Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 12,929 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 65.0% during the second quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $2,174,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 71.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,699.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,499. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.0 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.