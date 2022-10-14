Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after buying an additional 304,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,402,000 after buying an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE MAN opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.