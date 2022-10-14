Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Medpace by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $157.31 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.98.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 62,516 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,822,513.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,955,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 62,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.12 per share, for a total transaction of $9,822,513.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,955,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,757,698.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 498,098 shares of company stock worth $78,529,987 in the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

