Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 424,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 124,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after buying an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

