Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $61,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5,022.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 329,581 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $132.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

