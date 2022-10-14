Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -241.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

