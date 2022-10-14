Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,514,000 after buying an additional 286,966 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

NYSE:VFC opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

