Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,545 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 3.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spire from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

