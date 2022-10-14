Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,600 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,316,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,147,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 675,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,077,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $94,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

JBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Articles

