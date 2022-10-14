Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,842 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 777,942.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 14.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,264,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,512,000 after acquiring an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,532,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 35.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 524,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Maximus by 127.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $88.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

