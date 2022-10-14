Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,777 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 2.7 %

About Simply Good Foods

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.75. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.