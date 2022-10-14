Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,900 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 6.1 %

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

NYSE:CMC opened at $42.05 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.