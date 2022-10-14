Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,295 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 41.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 352,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 508,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85,844 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

