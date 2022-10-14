Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,400 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,779.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,779.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

