Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 520 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Incyte by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

