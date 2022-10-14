Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,484 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CVB Financial by 131.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 885,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,021,000 after purchasing an additional 750,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 93.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 358,929 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF opened at $27.54 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

