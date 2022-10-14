Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,582 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 400,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,053,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,918,000 after buying an additional 572,266 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 110,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $21.80 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $932.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

