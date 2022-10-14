Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 620 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.