Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 620 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,359,823,000 after acquiring an additional 315,596 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Trimble by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,766,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $415,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,113,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler lowered Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $91.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

