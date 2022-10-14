Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,785 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10,968.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:KRG opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -141.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

